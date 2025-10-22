Otu Unveils Social Investment Programmes For People-Centred Governance

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has unveiled a landmark welfare initiative, the Cross River Social Investment Programme (CRSIP), a bold social re-engineering framework designed to expand the frontiers of government responsibility and ensure that citizens across all strata benefit directly from the state’s development agenda.

Speaking during the State Executive Council meeting, Otu said the initiative emerged from the need to cushion the pressure of dwindling resources through an integrated approach involving government, the private sector, manufacturers, and the people themselves. “In times when resources are limited,” he explained, “the only sustainable path forward is to strengthen shared responsibility, where energy, enterprise, and empathy converge for the common good.”

The governor emphasised that the new programme would touch every corner of the state, deepening the impact of his administration’s People First philosophy. “This is not just another policy; it is a people-centred covenant,” he said. “Through the Cross River Social Investment Programme, we are ensuring that the benefits of governance seep into every household, particularly among the less privileged and those facing sanitation and welfare challenges.”

Under the framework, two key committees are to be constituted. The first, known as the Cross-Value and Partnership Committee, will coordinate multi-sectoral projects that address the particular needs of various social groups. Governor Otu said the committee would “serve as a bridge of collaboration between government and society, harnessing value chains and partnerships that empower people to thrive in dignity.”

The second committee, to be called Project UOPE (Cross River Universal Opportunity Programme for Empowerment), is designed to provide renewed hope and purpose for the elderly and vulnerable members of society.

“Our elders deserve to live their twilight years with pride and comfort,” Otu declared. “Through Project HOPE, we will restore not only their livelihoods but also their sense of belonging and value within our communities.”

Each of the committees will comprise a chairman and eight members drawn from diverse sectors, reflecting balance, inclusivity, and merit. According to the governor, “every member of these committees will be chosen based on integrity, compassion, and competence; not on politics or privilege.”

Governor Otu further directed that both committees should identify 50 youths and 50 adults in every ward across the state, cutting across political, gender, and ethnic boundaries.

“This process will be transparent, fair, and purely merit-driven,” he assured. “We will ensure that every Cross Riverian, irrespective of creed, status, or political leaning, has a stake in this transformative journey.”

The governor also underscored the importance of gender balance, stating that equal representation of men and women would be non-negotiable. “A society cannot stand on one leg,” he said. “For development to be sustainable, both men and women must walk hand in hand, building together, dreaming together, and succeeding together.”

He said the Cross River Social Investment Programme embodies his administration’s unyielding devotion to human development and inclusive governance.

“This is what the People First agenda truly means,” he declared. “It is about governance that listens, leadership that serves, and progress that touches every life. With CRSIP, we are building not just a stronger economy, but a fairer and more compassionate society.”