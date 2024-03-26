Otu Unveils 2024 Calabar Carnival Theme

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, on Sunday unveiled the theme for the 2024 Calabar carnival entitled; “Our Shared Prosperity”. The carnival which is held on December 27 every year is part of the 32-day Christmas festival that has become an international tourism product since the year 2005.

Governor Otu and his Kwara State counterpart, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by his Deputy, Kayode Alabi, as well as the first daughter of President Bola Tinubu, Dr Mujidat Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, jointly unveiled the theme amidst spectacle of performances at the Pearl Hall of the Transcorp Hotel Calabar. Otu expressed his delight that over the years, the carnival has become a tool for social re-engineering, arts renaissance and economic growth.

He said: “The activities of the Carnival Calabar and Christmas Festival are tangible assets that have given the state global acclaim as a prime tourism destination in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. “The phenomenon which the yearly fiesta has become has left my administration with no option than to make it even bigger and better”. Describing the theme unveiling ceremony as more than just the beginning of preparations for the carnival, Otu noted that: “It is also a symbolic unbundling of the various shades of spectacles that await tourists and fun-seekers during the 32-day action-packed festivities”