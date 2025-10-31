Otu: Undiandeye Represents Pillar Of Courage, Patriotism

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has congratulated the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt General Emmanuel Undiandeye, on his elevation to Lieutenant General by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu.

Otu described the elevation as “a fitting recognition of an illustrious son of Cross River State whose brilliance, gallantry, and patriotism continue to define the Nigerian military establishment.”

In a statement issued in Calabar by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Linus Obogo, Otu lauded the distinguished soldier for his unbroken record of excellence, discipline, and visionary leadership.

He said: “Lieutenant General Undiandeye has remained a shining example of what steadfast commitment to national service can achieve. His elevation is both a personal triumph and a celebration of Nigeria’s faith in professionalism and meritocracy.”

He added that as Chief of Defence Intelligence, General Undiandeye has brought exceptional intellect, courage, and strategic insight to national defence and security operations. Out said: “He has consistently demonstrated the rare fusion of intellect and bravery, a leader who not only commands with authority but inspires through service.”

Otu extolled the General’s legacy of loyalty and patriotism, remarking that “through courage under fire, wisdom in leadership, and faith in the nation’s destiny, Undiandeye has earned the admiration of Nigerians and the respect of the global defence community.”