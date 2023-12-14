Otu To Launch 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem, Appeal Week

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State will on Friday, December 15 launch the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Week in Calabar.

The annual event aims to honour and remember the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of the armed forces who dedicated their lives to protecting our nation.

It serves as a reminder of their selflessness, courage, and dedication to duty.

During the launch, Governor Otu will officially unveil the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem, which symbolizes our respect and gratitude for the sacrifices made by our armed forces personnel.

The emblem represents a commitment to supporting the welfare of veterans and their families.

The event will be attended by distinguished guests, including top government officials, military personnel, veterans, community leaders, and members of the public.

It will feature ceremonial activities, and a display of military prowess to honour the valour and dedication of our armed forces.

The event is scheduled to hold on December 15, 2023, at the main Bowl of the Cultural Centre Complex, Calabar at 10 am