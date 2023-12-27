Otu To Establish Green Economic Commission, CRS Council For Climate Change

…to drive policy, framework on State’s climate change initiatives

In pursuant to his determination to make Cross River State the leading green economy in Nigeria and Sub-Sahara Africa, Governor Bassey Edet Otu has disclosed a plan to set up a Green Economic Commission for the state, aimed at driving policy and framework around the state’s climate change action plan.

Speaking on this development to the media in Calabar, the state capital city, Otu said his administration is set to transform Cross River into Nigeria’s Eco-Capital, noting that, ‘‘the state remains steadfast in its dedication to implementing the resolutions and commitments made at COP28.

‘‘We are committed to translating these discussions, collaborations, and agreements into actionable steps that will positively impact our environment, economy, and the well-being of our citizens.’’

To this end, he said that ‘‘the state government has developed a roadmap towards leading the sub-nationals in transitioning and creating a vibrant green economy. In the coming days, the State will be unveiling its various plans targeting an array of green economic sectors, including e-mobility, reforestation, power, and biodiversity.

‘‘We will be taking significant strides in deepening the State’s green credentials. This roadmap will guide the State in achieving our 5-Point Green Industrialisation Agenda.

‘‘Under my leadership, the Cross River State Government is also committed to providing the necessary institutional support to create an enabling environment to deepen our sustainability footprint across a wide array of sectors, driving project implementation and ensuring the right building blocks for a thriving green economy.

‘‘Consequently, and in the coming days, we will be taking critical steps to underscore our commitment to this laudable aspiration, including the following: Establishment of the Cross River State Council on Climate Change to drive the policy and framework around our climate change action;

‘‘Inauguration of the Green Economic Commission to lead the effort of the State toward the actualisation of the $5 billion Green Economy in Cross River State; Official flag off of the dedicated Green Manufacturing Zone (GMZ); and Working with the state assembly to pass eco-friendly policies that will drive investments in sustainable projects and provide the enabling environment for sustainable projects.

‘‘Overall, we are fully persuaded that subnational governments are a critical part of achieving Nigeria’s net-zero ambition, given the proximity to projects, increasing economic influence, and the growing convening powers of state governments.

‘‘In Cross River State, we are committed to taking the leadership role in driving the national ambition and translating that to economic prosperity for the good people of Cross River State and, indeed, the entire sub-region. We hereby invite all stakeholders, including the media, civil society, the private sector, and citizens, to join hands with us on this journey towards a sustainable and resilient future for Cross River State.’’