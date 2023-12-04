Otu To Establish Disability Commission, Appoints 3 Aides

Cross River State Governor, Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu has said that the state will establish a disability commission to frontally address issues of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), as well as promote inclusion.

The Governor gave the indication as part of activities marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities marked globally every December 3 at a programme organised by Wife of the Governor, Rev. (Mrs.) Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, in Calabar the state capital.

He said: “I am happy that we are looking at disability, not as a challenge. I want you to know that the government is ready to touch this particular segment of our society.

“Our People’s First manifesto includes all. And for those that are a bit more vulnerable, we give them even more.

“This administration will set up a disability commission. We have three appointments for persons with disabilities; Special Adviser to the Governor, Senior Special Assistant, and Special Assistant as well as others that will run the commission.

“Our promise today is to make sure you forget what has happened. Life is not about how you are, but rather how you take yourself, how you honour yourself, and how you carry yourself.

“We will make sure nobody cheats you. We will always do what is right by the disability community,” the Governor told the enthusiastic gathering.

During the outreach, the Wife of the Governor, Rev. (Mrs.) Otu assured the PWDs of the state government’s continued support, and urged them to be ready to acquire skills that will enable them to contribute meaningfully to society.

The First Lady presented wheelchairs, crutches, essential commodities, and cash gifts to the various clusters of PWDs.