Otu To C’River Workers: Suspend Planned 2-Day Warning Strike

Share

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has appealed to the organized labour in the state to reconsider its planned two-day warning strike scheduled to commence from midnight on Sunday, the 24th of November, to Tuesday, the 26th of November, 2024.

Otu, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, made this appeal during the 5th edition of the State Solemn Assembly held weekend at the U. J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

Odeh said: “Governor Otu prioritizes the welfare of the workforce. In light of this, I appeal to the leadership of organised labour, along with all affiliates of the NLC and TUC, to suspend their planned state-wide strike, and I enjoin them to support the Governor in his quest to improve the lot of our people.”

Highlighting the progress made since the inception of the Solemn Assembly, Odey emphasized that Governor Otu is committed to building a better Cross River for the benefit of all citizens.

He urged Cross Riverians to sustain their support and prayers for the administration to achieve its ‘People First’ mantra in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu at the federal level.

Odey noted significant infrastructural improvements across the state’s three senatorial districts, including road construction and renovation, the rehabilitation of the Governor’s Office, the State Library, and government lodges in Calabar, Abuja, and Lagos.

He assured Cross Riverians that the administration is equally focused on enhancing the health, agriculture, and education sectors to ensure the welfare of the state’s citizens.

Share

Please follow and like us: