Otu Tasks Airforce On Strengthening Security In Cross River

Governor Bassey Otu has tasked the Nigeria Airforce to support his administration’s effort to strengthen security in Cross River State.

Otu made the call when he hosted the Airforce Commander, 305 Special Mobility Group Calabar, Air Commodore Chukwuedo Iloh.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, commended the Airforce Commander and other security heads in the state for their sacrifices towards a secured and peaceful Cross River, pledging his administration’s determination to make the state a no-go area for criminals.

“I want to thank you all, on behalf of Cross Riverians, for what you have done and continue to do to keep residents of the state happy.

“We will not rest on our oars to ensure that those who voted us into office have peace,” Otu stated.

The Governor noted that the peaceful and secured atmosphere in Cross River has turned the state into an investment choice and other socio-economic development.

Speaking earlier, Commodore Chukwuedo Iloh, noted that “Since the coming of Governor Bassey Otu, issues of security have been given priority. Now, residents can confidently move about their businesses in peace.

“If people are not saying it, we who are key security stakeholders should say it so that the governor would be encouraged to do more,” he remarked.

Pledging the Airforce’s support to the Otu-led administration’s security cause, the Airforce Chief assured: “we will give everything to make sure that Cross River remains peaceful and truly the people’s paradise.”