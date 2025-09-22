Otu Swears In New HoS, Assures Retirees Of Defraying Outstanding Gratuities

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has reaffirmed his administration’s determination to restore the pride of the State Civil Service, with a firm assurance to continue offsetting outstanding retirees’ gratuities.

Governor Otu made this pledge on Monday during the swearing-in of the new Head of Civil Service of Cross River State, Barr. Orok Okon, at Government House, Calabar.

Barr. Orok’s appointment as Head of Civil Service on September 19 followed the retirement of Dr Innocent Eteng the previous day, paving the way for his elevation as Head of Service.

Describing the Civil Service as the “superstructure” for implementing government policies, Governor Otu recalled its golden years when, between 2010 and 2013, no fewer than eight states visited Cross River to understudy its organic structure and operational efficiency.

He lamented the decline that followed but assured that his administration was committed to restoring its lost glory.

“As we reposition the Civil Service, my administration will continue to prioritise workers’ welfare. Monthly salary payment remains sacrosanct, promotions are being implemented as and when due, the yearly incremental step has been restored after eleven years, and, very importantly, we have put plans in place to continue defraying outstanding retirees’ gratuities,” the Governor stated.

He further charged the new Head of Service to entrench professionalism, fairness, and competence across the workforce. He stressed the importance of proper record-keeping, digitisation, and continuous staff training, noting that service delivery must be driven by equity, qualification, and due process rather than nepotism or bias.

In his response, Barr. Orok Okon expressed gratitude to Governor Otu for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to fully implement the Governor’s charge.

“The charge you have given me shall be carried out to the letter with your support, as usual,” he assured.

Okon promised to soon brief the State Executive Council on details of the reform agenda for the Civil Service and pledged close collaboration with Permanent Secretaries and Directors.

While acknowledging that a few challenges remain, he maintained that the service is still largely filled with diligent and hardworking officers who will be supported and rewarded.

“I thank Your Excellency, I thank everyone, and I say God bless this administration and God bless Cross River State,” the new Head of Service concluded.