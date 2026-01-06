New Telegraph

January 6, 2026
  3. Otu Swears In…

Otu Swears In Egbung As Bekwarra LG Chairman, Urges Unity

Cross River State Governor Bassey Out yesterday, swore in Mr Egbung Egbung as substantive Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recals that the former LG chairman Mrs Theresa Akwaji was removed some months ago. Otu urged the new chairman, to lead with humility, unity of purpose and strong commitment to a people-centred service at the grassroots.

He said: “Local government is the closest tier to the people and its effective administration is vital to community development and livelihoods.”

He commended APC leaders and stakeholders for peacefully resolving the Bekwarra leadership transition, adding that maturity and due process preserved stability.

“Leadership is not for power or personal glory, but for service, accountability and compassion, especially towards the vulnerable,” he noted. The governor expressed confidence in Egbung’s capacity, citing his experience and performance as acting chairman who understood grassroots governance.

