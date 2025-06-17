Otu Swears In Acting Chairman For Bekwarra LGA

Share

Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has sworn in Egbung Odama Egbung as the Acting Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office in Calabar, followed the recent suspension of the substantive chairman, Hon. Theresa Ushie, by the State House of Assembly.

Administering the oath of office, Governor Otu charged the newly sworn-in Acting Chairman to prioritise peace, unity, and development in the local government.

He called on all stakeholders and political actors in Bekwarra to work together in the interest of the people, reiterating his administration’s unwavering commitment to the “People First Agenda.”

“This is a time for collaboration, not division,” the governor said. “I urge all stakeholders in Bekwarra to put aside their differences and support the Acting Chairman in moving the local government forward.”

Until his swearing-in, Egbung served as the Vice Chairman of the Council. He now assumes the role in an acting capacity for an initial period of 90 days, following Ushie’s suspension by the Assembly.

Share