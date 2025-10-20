Otu Signs Two Bills To Strengthen Education, Land Administration Frameworks

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has signed into law two pivotal bills passed by the State House of Assembly the Cross River State, namely, the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Obubra (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Cross River State Office of the Surveyor-General Bill, 2025, marking another milestone in his administration’s commitment to institutional reforms and sustainable development.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at the conference room, Government House, Calabar, Otu lauded the State House of Assembly for its steadfast collaboration and proactive legislative engagement with the executive arm, describing the partnership as a model of effective governance.

“It is because of the House,” the governor said. “The collaboration and co-working have been wonderful. Your proactiveness is second to none. I believe our relationship will continue to grow stronger by the day.”

He noted that the new laws would significantly strengthen education, land management, and governance structures in the state, aligning with his administration’s People First agenda aimed at improving livelihoods through institutional efficiency and inclusiveness.

Otu, while appending his signature to the bills, emphasised that education and institutional stability are central to his development blueprint for the state. He stressed that the new laws would help reposition key sectors for optimal performance and credibility.

“Without education, we could not be here,” the Governor remarked. “What we are doing is to put our state on a proper pedestal for progress. We are very focused, and we’ll continue to strengthen institutions that support growth and innovation.”

In his executive summary of the two bills, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly explained that the Cross River State College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Obubra (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to amend the existing College of Agriculture Law to upgrade the institution from a monotechnic to a polytechnic.

The amendment, according to the Speaker, adds “Science and Technology” to the College’s title and mandate, thereby broadening its academic scope and enabling it to access TETFund, a Federal Government intervention fund reserved for multi-sectoral higher institutions of learning.

“The amendment will allow the institution to benefit from infrastructural support through TETFund, while expanding its role in agricultural innovation, science, and technology-driven education,” the Speaker stated.

On the Cross River State Office of the Surveyor-General Bill, 2025, the Speaker highlighted that the legislation provides a long-overdue legal framework for the Office, which had previously operated as an appendage of the Ministry of Lands without statutory backing, despite its autonomy.

“This Bill establishes a solid legal foundation for the Office of the Surveyor-General, clearly defining its functions, powers, and administrative structure,” he said.

“It contains four parts and twenty-three sections that cover establishment, staffing, financial provisions, and general guidelines. When assented to, it will adequately empower the Office to function with autonomy, efficiency, and legal protection.”

The signing ceremony was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh; the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice, Ededem Ani, Esq.; the Clerk of the House of Assembly, among other government officials.