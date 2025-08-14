Otu Signs N104bn Supplementary Budget Into Law

…Approves roads, electricity, counterpart funds bills

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has signed into law the State Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2025, injecting an additional ₦104 billion into the state’s budget and raising the total 2025 fiscal outlay from ₦538 billion to ₦642 billion.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the State Executive Chambers, Governor’s Office, Calabar, Otu described the supplementary budget as a “strategic and deliberate intervention” to respond to shifting macroeconomic realities and seize new investment opportunities in critical sectors.

According to him, the new allocation will be deployed to fast-track the completion of key infrastructure projects, enhance agricultural value chains, strengthen healthcare and education, bolster security, and drive job creation through targeted investments.

“This supplementary appropriation will reposition our state for accelerated growth. Every kobo will be spent prudently for the benefit of all Cross Riverians,” the governor assured, while thanking the State House of Assembly for its speedy passage of the bill.

In addition to the appropriation bill, the governor also assented to three other laws, namely: the Cross River State Counterpart Funds (Amendment) Law 2025, which updates donor fund management structures; the Cross River State Roads Funds Law 2025, establishing a dedicated fund for rural and semi-urban road development; and the Cross River State Electricity Law 2025, providing a legal framework for state-level power generation and distribution following constitutional amendments.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem said the supplementary budget aligns with constitutional provisions and targets priority sectors across administration, economic growth, healthcare, justice, regional integration, and social services.

He commended the governor’s fiscal discipline and pledged continued legislative support to drive the administration’s vision.