Otu Signs Infrastructure, Social Welfare Edicts Into Laws

Cross River Governor Bassey Edet Otu has signed three laws aimed at improving infrastructure, regulating the gaming industry, and enhancing social welfare across Cross River State.

The newly assented laws include the Cross River State Road Maintenance Agency (Amendment) Law, 2025, the Cross River State Lotteries and Gaming Agency Law, 2025, and the Cross River State Senior Citizens Centre Law, 2025.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nsa Gill, Otu during the signing ceremony described the legislations as timely and strategic, “ emphasizing their alignment with his government’s development priorities.”

“These laws are coming at the right time, and I would like to appreciate the Speaker of the House and the entire Assembly members for their good work. The Road Maintenance Agency Law ensures that our roads are constantly maintained and prioritized.

“The Lotteries and Gaming Agency Law is im – portant because, without regulation, we’re losing potential revenue.

“As for the Senior Citizens Centre, it is a crucial part of our welfarist policy. We are a people-first government, and we prioritize everyone”, the governor said.

