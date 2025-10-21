Otu Signs 2 Bills To Strengthen Education, Land Administration Frameworks In C’River

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has signed into law two pivotal bills passed by the State House of Assembly the Cross River State, namely, the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Obubra (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Cross River State Office of the SurveyorGeneral Bill, 2025, marking another milestone in his administration’s commitment to institutional reforms and sustainable development.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at the conference room, Government House, Calabar, Otu lauded the State House of Assembly for its steadfast collaboration and proactive legislative engagement with the executive arm, describing the partnership as a model of effective governance.

Out said: “It is because of the House. The collaboration and co-working have been wonderful. Your proactiveness is second to none. I believe our relationship will continue to grow stronger by the day.”

He noted that the new laws would significantly strengthen education, land management, and governance structures in the state, aligning with his administration’s People First agenda aimed at improving livelihoods through institutional efficiency and inclusiveness.