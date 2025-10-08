Otu Seeks FG’s Intervention On Uyo–Odukpani Road

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has described the UyoOdukpani Road as an economic emergency, just as he called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene in its rehabilitation.

Otu lamented that the deplorable state of the road is hampering trade, industrial operations, and inter-regional connectivity across the South-South.

The governor made the call while receiving members of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Works, led by the Chairman of the House Committee on Works, AkinAlabi, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Calabar.

The governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Peter Odey. Welcoming the delegation, Otu expressed appreciation for their visit and commended President Bola Tinubu for initiating the ongoing Calabar–Lagos Coastal Highway project, which he described as a landmark initiative that would open up the South-South corridor for greater economic and industrial expansion.