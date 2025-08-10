Otu Returns From Diaspora Engagements

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu, has declared that the state is on an upward trajectory following weeks of strategic engagements with Cross Riverians in the Diaspora.

Speaking to journalists at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, on Friday after attending the convention of Cross River Indigenes in the Diaspora (CRID) in Birmingham, Otu said the meetings were aimed at strengthening synergy between citizens at home and abroad in line with the demands of a globalized world.

“I first met with our people in the US; we had a good interface, and they are very happy with what is going on at home. After that, I moved to the United Kingdom to meet with our diasporans there. We shared ideas and prospects. Cross River is on the proper track, and there is no stopping it,” he said.

The governor stressed that his administration is consolidating the “building blocks” of development before politics takes centre stage, adding that the state has already recorded gains in GDP growth, job creation, and improvements in health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

“Every sector you look at, we have added value,” Otu said, noting that the next quarter of the year would bring even greater improvements as opportunities are maximized.

Otu also received the prestigious Mayor of Birmingham’s Award during the trip, which he dedicated to all Cross Riverians. “It adds to the building blocks of where we are taking the state,” he said.

The First Lady, Bishop (Mrs.) Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, said her engagements with women in the diaspora rekindled hopes for increased collaboration in areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and youth empowerment.

“There’s hope that our people abroad will come home more frequently to synergize, mentor, and support initiatives like girl-child education and improved health facilities,” she said, noting that many women were encouraged by the state’s improved security and governance and have already scheduled a December homecoming.

“I can’t wait to see December; it is going to be wow,” she enthused.

Otu’s trip is expected to open fresh channels for investment, cultural exchange, and social development, as the state works to integrate home-based and diaspora resources for inclusive growth.