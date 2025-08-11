Otu Returns From Diaspora Engagements, Says C’River On The Rise

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu, has declared that the state is on the upward trajectory following weeks of strategic engagements with Cross Riverians in the Diaspora.

Speaking to journalists at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, upon his return on Friday from attending a convention of Cross River Indigenes In the Diaspora (CRID) in Birmingham, Otu said the meetings with the diaspora community were aimed at strengthening synergy between citizens at home and abroad in line with the demands of a globalized world.

He said: “I first had to meet with our people in the US; we had a good interface, and they are very happy with what is going on at home. “After that, I moved to the United Kingdom to meet with our diasporans there. We shared ideas and prospects.” Cross River is on the proper track, and there is no stopping it.”

The governor stressed that his administration was focused on consolidating the “building blocks” of development before politics takes centre stage. He noted that the state has already recorded gains in GDP growth, job creation, and improvements across key sectors such as health, education agriculture and infrastructure.

“Every sector you look at, we have added value,” Otu said, adding that the next quarter of the year would bring even greater improvements as opportunities are maximized.”