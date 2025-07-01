Otu Receives New Navigational Charts For Bakassi Deep Seaport

The Cross River State Government has achieved a significant breakthrough in its bid to transform the state into a maritime and economic hub with the official presentation of the Hydrographic, Geotechnical, and Geophysical Report, along with a new Navigational Chart for the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport project.

At a formal ceremony held in the State Executive Council Chamber, Governor Bassey Otu described the event as a “historic milestone” that not only reaffirms Nigeria’s maritime boundaries but also sets the stage for an economic revolution across the Gulf of Guinea.

“This is truly a historic day, not just for Cross River State but for the entire country,” Governor Otu said. “What we have achieved today replaces charts dating back to 1903 and settles long-standing debates about Cross River’s status as a littoral state. This chart clearly affirms our coastal identity.”

He noted that the updated maritime chart aligns with S-100 international standards, positioning Cross River for deepwater commerce and global shipping activities.

“When we connect this with the ongoing coastal highway, we’re looking at a completely different city,” he added. “The economic potential is enormous.”

Governor Otu acknowledged the foundational efforts of former NDDC Chairman, Professor Eyo Etim Nyong, and commended the former administration led by Governor Ben Ayade for initiating the project.

“We picked up this dream where the former governor left off. Public funds had already been committed, and we could not let the vision die. Today is another giant step toward full realization,” he said.

With the technical phase now complete and the report formally presented, Governor Otu disclosed that the project awaits final approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

“Once we get that FEC seal, work starts almost immediately,” he assured. “Cross River is ready—and this project is not just for us. It is for Nigeria and for West Africa.”

The report presentation was led by Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, Hydrographer of the Federation and CEO of the National Hydrographic Agency of Nigeria. He was joined by senior naval officials, including the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Rear Admiral Anyo Olokunle.

Rear Admiral Olugbode described the report as the product of a multi-year, intensive operation, flagged off on December 21, 2024, with data acquisition commencing on January 6, 2025. The comprehensive survey covered hydrographic, geophysical, and geotechnical aspects to ensure safety, accuracy, and compliance with international standards.

“This is more than a technical report. It is the bedrock for constructing and operating the Bakassi Deep Seaport,” Olugbode said. “It provides critical data for engineering designs, dredging, breakwater construction, and navigation safety.”

He added that the findings would boost investor confidence, enable effective ocean governance, and contribute to global efforts such as Seabed 2030—an initiative to map the entire ocean floor by the year 2030.

Rear Admiral Olugbode also praised the Cross River State Government for its commitment and logistical support.

“Your Excellency, your administration’s facilitation created an enabling environment for the success of this complex operation,” he said.

The Bakassi Deep Seaport is expected to attract major investments in shipping, logistics, trade, and tourism, create thousands of jobs, and solidify Nigeria’s position in the global blue economy.