Otu Receives New Navigational Charts For Bakassi Deep Seaport

The Cross River State Government has recorded a major breakthrough in its quest to transform the state into a maritime hub with the official presentation of the Hydrographic, Geotechnical, geophysical Report and New Navigational Chart for the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport project.

Speaking at a formal ceremony held in the State Executive Council Chamber, Governor Bassey Otu described the event as a “historic milestone” that not only affirms Nigeria’s maritime boundaries but also sets the stage for an economic revolution across the Gulf of Guinea. Otu said: “This is truly a historic day, not just for Cross River State but for the entire country.

“What we have achieved today replaces charts dating back to 1903 and settles long-standing debates about Cross River’s status as a littoral state. This chart clearly affirms our coastal status.”

Otu emphasized that the updated maritime chart now aligns with S-100 international standards, positioning Cross River for deepwater commerce and international shipping operations. “When we connect this with the ongoing coastal highway, we’re looking at a completely different city,” he said. “The economic potential is enormous.”

Otu acknowledged the foundational work of former NDDC Chairman Professor Eyo Etim Nyong, describing the seaport project as a dream revived and revitalized. “We picked up this dream where the former governor, Professor Ben Ayade left off. Public funds had been committed, and we could not allow it to die.”