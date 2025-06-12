Otu Reaffirms Commitment To Upholding Democratic Ethos

Share

In commemoration of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy and to delivering tangible benefits to the people of the state.

In a statement released on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, Governor Otu congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR; Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON; and Senate President Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, on the occasion of the 2025 Democracy Day celebration.

“Democracy Day provides an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s democratic journey and renew our dedication to its core principles,” Governor Otu stated. “As Governor of Cross River State, I am committed to ensuring that our state not only upholds these principles but also reaps the rewards that a thriving democracy can provide for its citizens.”

The governor emphasized that democracy goes beyond periodic elections. It is a system of government that guarantees fundamental human rights, equality, and the rule of law. He stressed the importance of citizen participation, transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.

“My administration is dedicated to fostering an environment where citizens can freely express themselves, where transparency and accountability are paramount, and where governance is inclusive and responsive to the needs of all,” he said.

Governor Otu further assured Cross Riverians that his administration remains focused on improving their quality of life through strategic investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“These are essential elements of a vibrant democracy that empowers its citizens,” he noted.

He also urged the people of Cross River State to take an active role in upholding democratic values by engaging in civic duties, holding leaders accountable, and promoting peaceful dialogue.

“Together, we can build a more inclusive and prosperous Cross River State,” Governor Otu maintained. “As we celebrate Democracy Day, let us remember that democracy is an ongoing process that requires the commitment and active participation of every citizen. My administration is dedicated to upholding democratic principles and delivering the benefits of democracy to the people of our state.”

Share