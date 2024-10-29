New Telegraph

Otu Presents N498bn As 2025 Budget

Cross River State governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu has presented 2025 appropriation bill tagged: “Budget of Sustainable Growth,” to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Otu presented N498 billion with capital expenditure gulping N328 billion (66%) while recurrent expenditure will takeN170 billion (34%) with infrastructure taking N100 billion.

The infrastructure is followed by education which is allocated N81 billion: Health (N25 billion); Aviation N16 billion); and Special Duties (N15 billion .

Others are: Power (N14 billion); Agriculture (N11 billion); Tourism (N5 billion) and others N181.6 billion.

Oru however, regretted that due to economic situation in country and the devaluation of the naira, the 2024 budget had to be increased, especially with debt servicing taking N63 billion and gratuity gulping N10 billion.

