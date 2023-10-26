Otu Presents N250bn Budget, Gives Agric., Education, Health Priority

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu has presented his first budget to the State House of Assembly, projecting N250 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

Otu said of the amount budgeted, capital expenditure will gulp N154 billion (61.6%,) while recurrent expenditure will take N96 billion (38.4%) with agriculture, education and health topping his priority.

Other areas of focus, according to the governor are: environment, security, youths and sports development as well as tourism and general administration, among others.

Reviewing the 2023 budget, the governor noted thus: “The 2023 budget of Quantum Infinitum my admission inherited which we later revised and sought to transform as well as empower economically the citizens through the following: creation of wealth and employment generation, improvement of our educational standards and expansion of healthcare.”

Concluding his budget presentation, the governor said: “Taking cognisance of the onerous task ahead of us, I may at this juncture sue for the cooperation of all members of this hallowed Chambers in the area of expeditious passage of people-centred laws, ratification and approvals sought by the Executive arm of government and exercise of due diligence oversight over budget implementation.”