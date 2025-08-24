Otu Preaches Cultural Preservation At 20th Leboku Festival

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has called for the preservation of culture and heritage, stressing that they remain central to human existence and must be safeguarded at all costs.

The governor made this appeal at the 2025 Leboku International New Yam Festival, held in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area, to mark the start of the new yam harvest season.

Commending the Yakurr people for their dedication to preserving cultural traditions, Otu noted that Leboku has become one of the state’s strongest tourism assets.

“Leboku is an age-old tradition of Ugep and surrounding Yakurr communities. The introduction of an international dimension to the event in 2005 by the state government was primarily aimed at reducing inter-communal skirmishes, creating a common tourism attraction, and boosting food production,” he said.

“This year marks the 20th edition of the Leboku International New Yam Festival. A fair appraisal of its objectives shows that significant milestones have been achieved. I commend all sons and daughters of the Yakurr extraction for sustaining this event and its benefits.”

The governor affirmed that the festival has fulfilled its purpose over the years, promoting peace, unity, and tourism. He also used the occasion to encourage young people to take farming seriously as a tool for combating food insecurity.

“As we celebrate Leboku, I call on other communities to draw inspiration from the unity of the Yakurr people.

“Cross River State is blessed with fertile land and a favorable climate for agriculture, giving us a comparative advantage in food and cash crop production. However, there is growing concern over a generational gap in farming, as many youths abandon agriculture for white-collar jobs. If this continues, we may face food shortages in the next two decades, despite our abundant resources,” he warned.

The 2025 festival was themed “Fostering Community Cooperation for Sustainable Food Security,” which Otu said aligns with his administration’s focus on empowering smallholder farmers’ cooperatives.

“When farmers with similar crop interests unite, they can better leverage government incentives. Achieving food security is possible, but cooperation among farming communities is key,” he said.

The governor pledged continued support for agricultural development through the provision of tractors, planters, irrigation equipment, soft loans, grants, improved seedlings, fertilizers, pesticides, and other incentives to boost crop yield.