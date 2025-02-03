Otu Pledges Sustainable Growth For C’River, Calls For Collective Action

Share

In a renewed commitment to the development of Cross River State, Governor Senator Bassey Otu has assured citizens that his administration is taking deliberate steps to harness the state’s vast potential and set it on a path of sustainable growth.

Speaking while hosting alumni of the prestigious Mary Knoll College, Okuku, Yala Local Government Area, the governor acknowledged Cross River’s comparative advantages in agriculture, tourism, and the marine economy. However, he noted significant deficits in critical sectors such as education, infrastructure, and healthcare, reaffirming his administration’s resolve to bridge these gaps.

“The state is in deficit in almost everything—education, infrastructure, healthcare, and more. However, we are making deliberate efforts to overturn the situation and set Cross River on the path of sustainable growth,” he stated.

Governor Otu also emphasized the importance of civic engagement, urging Cross Riverians to take an active interest in governance and development.

“I call on leaders from all sectors and citizens alike to participate actively in discussions on the state’s progress. Constructive engagement will help us drive meaningful change,” he added.

