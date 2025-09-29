Otu Pledges Stronger Support For Judiciary, Declares Open 2025/2026 Legal Year

Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the judiciary as the state commenced the 2025/2026 Legal Year with a thanksgiving service at the Assemblies of God Church, Akim, Calabar.

Represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, Governor Otu, described the thanksgiving as “sublime” and praised the tradition of placing God at the centre of judicial duties.

He congratulated members of the Bar and Bench on the successful completion of the 2024/2025 legal year, commending their dedication, courage, and patriotism.

The Governor, however, urged renewed focus on persistent challenges in justice delivery, particularly delayed trials, the over-reliance on punitive justice, and the need for continuous training of judicial officers. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” he warned, stressing that prolonged detentions without speedy trials remain a grave disservice to humanity.

Otu advocated broader use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to ease prison congestion and promote restorative justice through community service, which he said would better rehabilitate offenders and reduce the burden on correctional facilities.

Announcing new reforms, the Governor disclosed that his administration had approved the construction of nine new courts across the state to decongest existing ones.

He revealed that reconstruction of the fire-ravaged High Court in Ogoja is underway, SUVs have been distributed to judges to ease mobility, and a long-standing dispute with 30 magistrates has been amicably resolved with payment of their salaries and arrears.

He further outlined plans to renovate all court facilities in the state, adding that the government is considering either a full-scale renovation of the Judiciary Complex or the construction of a new multi-purpose hall.

“The judiciary, as one arm of the tripod of governance, will continue to enjoy deserved attention under my watch,” Otu assured.

In her address, the Chief Judge of Cross River State, Hon. Justice Akon Ikpeme, expressed appreciation to the Governor for his sustained support, particularly the provision of 20 vehicles to judges, including seven new ones distributed this September. She also acknowledged his commitment to improving court infrastructure and judicial welfare.

Justice Ikpeme highlighted milestones achieved under her tenure, including the appointment of 15 new judges since May 2021 and a remarkable 45% revenue increase above the 2024 target at the judiciary headquarters, an accomplishment she credited to staff dedication. She, however, appealed for further infrastructural upgrades, especially the renovation of magistrate courts and the construction of a larger ceremonial hall for official judicial sessions.

The Thanksgiving service featured scripture readings, Choir ministrations, and intercessory prayers for a fruitful legal year. Delivering his exhortation titled “Gratitude to Jesus Christ Our Advocate” (1 John 2:1; 1 John 3:8-9), the Calabar District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Orok Nkebem, reminded the congregation that the law was not made for the righteous but for sinners, affirming Jesus as the ultimate advocate interceding for humanity.

Dignitaries at the service included the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Sylvester Agabi; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Emmanuel Ironbar; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ededem Ani, Esq.; Commissioner for Youth Development, Barr. Ijom Ukam, Special Adviser on General Duties, Ekpenyong Akiba; members of the Diplomatic Corps; Service Commanders, members of the Silk; senior lawyers; and other distinguished guests.

The Thanksgiving precedes the formal court session at the Judiciary Headquarters, which will officially mark the beginning of the 2025/2026 Legal Year in Cross River State.