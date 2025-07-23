Otu Mulls Raising Doctors’ Retirement Age, Commits To Holistic Health Reform

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has revealed plans to increase the retirement age of doctors in the state from 60 to 65 years, as part of sweeping reforms aimed at strengthening the state’s healthcare delivery system and curbing the migration of skilled medical professionals.

Otu made the disclosure while addressing national officers of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), who are in Calabar for the July National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association.

According to him, the proposed retirement age extension will not only help retain highly skilled clinicians in the system but will also allow for effective transfer of knowledge to younger professionals and improve continuity in healthcare delivery.

He said: “In view of the realities we face, especially the shortage of skilled hands, we are seriously considering reviewing the retirement age for doctors from 60 to 65 years.

“This will help us retain valuable experience within our system and provide room for mentoring and knowledge transfer to the next generation of healthcare workers.”

Otu emphasized that the sustainability of the health sector depends not just on policies but on the ethical and professional responsibility of practitioners.

He urged doctors to uphold these standards, noting that doing so would help rebuild public confidence and curb the ongoing brain drain.

He added: “The medical profession demands both ethical and professional discipline. When these are upheld, they will inspire trust in the system and reduce the exodus of our best minds to other countries.”