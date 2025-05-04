Otu Mourns Four Seminarians Killed In Obudu Accident

Share

Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Edet Otu, has commiserated with the families of four seminarians who died in a tragic accident at Ikwette community, near the Obudu Ranch Resort, on Saturday.

He also extended sympathies to thirteen others who sustained various degrees of injuries.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, the governor expressed deep sorrow upon receiving the news.

“It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the tragic accident that occurred at Ikwette community by the Obudu Ranch Resort bottom hill on Saturday, May 3, 2025,” the statement read.

“The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of four lives and injuries to nine others. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this incredibly difficult time.”

The accident reportedly involved a vehicle carrying 13 seminarians from the Enugu Catholic Diocese, led on a tour by a Reverend Father.

The bus was descending the hill after the tour when the incident occurred. Preliminary reports suggest brake failure may have caused the crash.

Governor Otu appreciated the swift response of emergency services, including personnel of the Nigerian Army stationed at the resort.

He said the government is working to contact the victims’ families and will provide any necessary assistance.

“Safety is our utmost priority at the Ranch Resort and beyond. We will be reviewing all safety measures to ensure such incidents do not recur,” the governor stated, urging visitors to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and to observe all safety guidelines.

He also called for privacy and respect for the grieving families as they mourn their loved ones.

Share