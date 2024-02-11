Otu Mourns Death Of Wigwe, Family Members

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross Rivers State on Sunday expressed sadness over the reported death of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings Plc, Dr Hubert Wigwe, wife and child in a helicopter crash in the United States.

In a condolence letter to the family of the deceased, Otu wrote: “I received with utmost shock and sadness the tragic death of one of Nigeria’s sterling banker and business icon, Dr. Herbert Wigwe alongside his wife, son and others aboard a helicopter in the United States.

“This a huge blow to the banking and financial sector not just in Nigeria, but across Africa and the world.

“Dr. Wigwe was a shining example of industry, brinksmanship and dedication to all of humanity. Dying at a time when he is pioneering world-class education through his Wigwe University is a devastating loss to this lofty dream and all who hoped for him.

“My deepest condolences to his family, his community, the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc., his friends and associates.

“As painful as this death is, Dr. Wigwe will be remembered for the impactful life he lived and his unflinching dedication to excellence.

“May God rest the souls of all those in that tragic crash. Amen.”