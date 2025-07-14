Otu Mourns Buhari, Says Nigeria Lost Towering Symbol Of Discipline

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his passing as a monumental national loss and the end of an era defined by uncommon discipline, personal sacrifice, and unwavering devotion to the ideals of nationhood.

In an emotion-laden condolence message issued on behalf of the Government and people of Cross River State and signed by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, Otu said the late Buhari lived a life “etched into the soul of our country,” noting that his stoic presence and austere leadership style left an indelible mark on the conscience of the nation.

“His life was a luminous tapestry of sacrifice, honour, and a quiet, enduring patriotism. Nigeria grieves, yet stands in solemn salute to a leader who bore the burdens of our collective dream with dignity,” he said.

Otu further remarked that President Buhari’s demise marked “the twilight of an era,” and a moment of solemn reflection for a nation once again reminded of the fragility of time and the eternal weight of legacy. “Though his voice is now silenced, the echoes of his service—his steadfastness, his Spartan simplicity, his unshakeable belief in the unity of Nigeria—shall resonate through generations unborn,” he added.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the former President’s family, the Government of Katsina State, and the entire Nigerian people, Otu prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed elder statesman. “May his noble soul find rest in the bosom of eternity, and may his memory remain a guiding star in our continuing search for peace and progress,” he prayed.

President Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023, was widely regarded as a symbol of integrity, anti-corruption, and austere governance. His passing has drawn tributes from across Nigeria and beyond, with many acknowledging his deep commitment to the nation’s unity and moral compass.