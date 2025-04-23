New Telegraph

April 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Otu Lays Foundation…

Otu Lays Foundation For Duke Town Cathedral Annex

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has started the construction of a new annex for the Duke Town Cathedral in Calabar, a move seen as part of his support for faith-based and community development projects.

The governor was represented at the foundationlaying ceremony by his Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Ironbar, who attended the event with his wife, Elder Virginia Ironbar, along with government officials, state lawmakers, and other dignitaries.

Ironbar said the new annex shows the governor’s dedication to both spiritual and community development in the state.

“His Excellency Apostle Sen. Otu is a man of deep faith, a lover of God, and a dedicated supporter of the gospel mission in Cross River State and beyond,” he said.

He thanked the church and the congregation for their continuous support and prayers, assuring them that the government would continue to back initiatives that promote peace and unity.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Q1’25: Customs Generates N1.75trn Revenue
Read Next

Delta, Xenergi In Strategic Partnership To Develop KGIP
Share
Copy Link
×