Otu Launches Deforestation-Free Policy To Boost Sustainable Agriculture

Cross River State has taken a bold step toward harmonising agricultural expansion with environmental stewardship as Governor Bassey Edet Otu officially launched the state’s Deforestation-Free Policy, a landmark initiative designed to position the state at the forefront of sustainable, climate-smart commodity production in Nigeria and beyond.

Unveiling the policy recently in Calabar, the Governor, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey described the initiative as “a clear statement of intent by the Cross River State Government on how we will grow, compete and lead in a rapidly changing global agricultural economy where sustainability is no longer optional but essential.”

Governor Otu commended the Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, Hon. Johnson Andiambey Ebokpo, members of the Multi-Stakeholder Committee and development partner, UK Propcom+, for what he termed their “Professionalism, technical rigour and sustained commitment” in shaping a policy framework that balances productivity with conservation. “This policy reflects deep consultation, strong partnerships and a shared vision for the future,” he noted.

The Governor observed that Cross River State, as custodian of over half of Nigeria’s remaining tropical rainforests, carries “both an extraordinary privilege and a profound responsibility.”

According to him, “we must protect these irreplaceable natural assets while ensuring that agriculture continues to deliver jobs, income, food security and inclusive prosperity for our people.”

He explained that tightening global regulations, including the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), have made sustainability, traceability and transparency prerequisites for access to premium international markets. “Our Deforestation-Free Policy is a direct and strategic response to this new global reality,” Governor Otu said.

“The policy establishes a clear pathway for eliminating deforestation from our priority value chains, while improving productivity, strengthening farmer livelihoods and safeguarding long-term economic growth,” the Governor stressed, adding that environmental protection and economic competitiveness “must now move hand in hand.”

Governor Otu further disclosed that the state has appointed PULA Advisors as lead consultant for EUDR compliance and traceability across the cocoa, coffee and oil palm value chains.

“This engagement will strengthen farm mapping, data systems and supply-chain transparency, ensuring that Cross River commodities meet the highest global standards,” he said.

He emphasised that the policy is people-centred, with smallholder farmers at its core. “Through yield intensification, agroforestry, access to finance and capacity building, we are empowering our farmers to produce more on existing land, earn better incomes and protect our forests,” the Governor said, while calling on MDAs, the private sector and farming communities to align fully with the policy.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation Development, Hon. Johnson Andiambey Ebokpo, described the launch as “a defining milestone in the transformation of Cross River State’s agricultural sector.”

He said the policy provides “a clear, practical framework for responsible land use, improved productivity and inclusive growth,” adding that its success would depend on “strong institutional collaboration, private sector compliance and genuine community ownership.”

Also speaking at the formal presentation, Propcom’s Country Representative and Political Director, Dr Adiya Ode, represented by the Strategy Director, Dr Olumide Ojo, described the policy as “a powerful model of collaboration that advances both environmental protection and economic opportunity.”

She reaffirmed the UK Government’s commitment, through the Propcom+ programme, to deepening investment in Nigeria’s agricultural sector with a focus on resilience and climate adaptation.

“Cross River State has long been recognised as one of the world’s top biodiversity hotspots,” Dr Ojo said. “We are extremely delighted to be supporting the Cross River State Government to align with global policies on sustainable land use and deforestation-free commodities, harnessing this enormous potential in ways that benefit smallholder farmers and the wider ecosystem,” adding that “By linking forest protection to economic incentives, intensive reforestation and land restoration can thrive, while climate-smart agriculture creates new and alternative livelihoods for farmers across the state.”