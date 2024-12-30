Otu Launches 2024 Carnival Calabar, Seeks Prosperity For All

Share

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu on Friday, launched this year’s Carnival Calabar, saying that everyone should partake in the socio-economic and cultural prosperity in the world.

In a speech, Otu described the theme of the carnival, “Our Shared Prosperity,” as “actually international in nature because we have the global audience here; people of all continents”.

He said: “It is to tell everyone that there is need to bring the economic, social and cultural prosperity into what we are doing so that our people will share.”

He said he was humbled to be celebrating about two decades of the Carnival Calabar and commended former governors of the state for holding onto what former governor Doland Duke started.

He also said a new band, called Diaspora Band, might be added in future to cater for those in the Diaspora. Also, the Chairman, Cross River Carnival Commission, Gab Onah, said they had laboured since the start of the millennium to change the narrative and were beginning to see the fruit.

He further described this year’s event as another testimonial of their “humble effort to unite the world, give love and help to foster peaceful coexistence”.

Several dignatories, including Deputy Gov. Peter Odey and Aisha, the Wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, graced the colourful event.

At least six bands, comprising Freedom, Bayside, Passion 4, Seagull, Master Blasta and Diamond Band are competing to displace last year’s winner, Calas Vagas, in the fiesta.

