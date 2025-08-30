Otu Lauds Tinubu Over Establishment Of S’South Commission

The Governor of Rivers State, Bassey Otu, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of the South South Development Commission (SSDC), describing it as a long-overdue milestone for the oil-rich region.

Hailing President Tinubu in a statement issued on Saturday, Governor Otu said the creation of the SSDC signals a turning point in the developmental trajectory of the South South.

Otu also congratulated the newly inaugurated Board of the Commission, whose members were sworn in on Thursday by the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh.

He said, “This Commission emerged as a long-awaited dawn for a land abundantly blessed, yet sorely yearning for a framework to translate its riches into enduring prosperity.

“It is a testament to President Tinubu’s uncommon vision, his equity-driven leadership, and his deep commitment to the equitable blossoming of Nigeria’s diverse regions.

The Governor, however, singled out two Cross River indigenes, Soni Abang and Larry Odey, who were also appointed to the Board.

He described the duo as “distinguished sons of the soil.” Otu emphasised the significance of their roles, urging them to view their appointments not just as political elevations but as a sacred call to service.

Otu charged them and their colleagues on the Board to lead with vision, integrity, and purpose, ensuring the Commission becomes a beacon of inclusive growth, progress, and regional integration.

“For you, my brothers, Soni Abang and Larry Odey, your inauguration today is not merely a political appointment; it is a sacred trust, a call to etch your names in golden letters upon the annals of our region’s renaissance.

“Your experience, expertise, and unyielding passion must now converge to ensure that the Commission radiates as a beacon of progress, inclusivity, and shared opportunity for every community in the South-South. I cannot be any prouder of you. Make us proud.

He further urged the SSDC leadership to approach their mandate with “uncommon fidelity,” and to deliver transformative legacies that would empower youth, uplift communities, and weave the six states of the region into a cohesive fabric of development.

“Let the Commission under your stewardship stand as both a sanctuary of progress and a monument of justice for generations yet unborn,” he charged.

Otu, however, assured the Board of Cross River State’s support and pledged close collaboration with the SSDC to ensure the region’s vast natural wealth is finally harnessed for the benefit of its people.

“Our administration remains committed to working with the SSDC to end cycles of deprivation and place the South South on an irreversible path of inclusive prosperity,” he affirmed.