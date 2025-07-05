Otu Lauds S’South Transformation Drive, Declares Support For Tinubu

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has declared that the South-South geopolitical zone is firmly on a trajectory toward national greatness under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South Stakeholders’ Meeting held in Benin City, Governor Otu described his administration’s achievements as “magical” and worthy of continued support, while restating the region’s unwavering endorsement of Tinubu’s leadership.

“We have come with an alabaster of endorsements,” he said. “And we are pouring generously and unreservedly on our dear Captain of the Progressives—the Jagaban of Africa.”

Tracing the region’s political evolution, Otu recalled Cross River State’s early alignment with the APC in a region traditionally dominated by opposition parties. He noted that while the state once felt politically “orphaned,” it remained confident in its decision, trusting in the promise of a better future.

“We assuaged the loneliness with the conviction that we took an informed decision because hope was indeed on the horizon,” he said.

Governor Otu commended President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for restoring investor confidence and stabilizing Nigeria’s macroeconomic landscape. He highlighted key achievements such as the removal of fuel subsidies, the unification of exchange rates, a $40 billion external reserve, and a $13.17 billion trade surplus as evidence of strong economic management.

He also lauded several pro-people initiatives including the student loan scheme, increased access to consumer credit, tariff waivers on essential goods, and agricultural support programs designed to stimulate productivity and reduce hardship.

“Our focus on infrastructure, economic growth, and social welfare is well poised,” the governor asserted. “Our delivery strides across various sectors are gallant and sustainable.”

Otu emphasized the need for consistency in leadership, describing President Tinubu’s resilience in the face of national challenges as a hallmark of visionary governance.

“Nothing attracts greatness to a personality like the consistency of character and excellency of courage in the face of daunting demands,” he stated.

He called on party faithful and stakeholders across the South-South to unite behind President Tinubu and the APC, warning against derailing a functioning system.

“It is a great error to change a working formula, a productive philosophy, or an efficient workman,” Otu declared. “We in the South-South have tasted and trusted the capacity of Mr. President.”

In his closing remarks, Governor Otu offered prayers for the continued progress of the South-South region, the APC, and the Nigerian federation.

“God bless the South-South APC! God bless the APC! God bless Nigeria!” he proclaimed.