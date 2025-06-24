Otu Laments Worsening Influx Of Refugees Into C’River

Share

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has expressed deep concern over the rising humanitarian burden posed by the growing influx of refugees into the state, warning that the situation is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to Nigeria, Ms. Dimanche Sharon, at the State Executive Council Chamber in Calabar, Governor Otu revealed that Cross River is currently hosting over 50,000 refugees, predominantly from neighbouring Cameroon. He noted that this population surge is straining the state’s limited resources.

“Migration may present opportunities globally, but for us, it is a significant humanitarian and economic challenge. Cross River has become a safe haven for thousands fleeing conflict, and we are struggling to meet the demands,” the governor stated.

He appealed for enhanced international collaboration in areas such as refugee management, psychosocial support, and cross-border coordination. Governor Otu also described Cross River as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and socially cohesive states, ripe for investment, innovation, and global partnerships.

“Cross River is not only peaceful but also socially organized and investor-friendly. We are ready to work with partners like IOM to convert our challenges into meaningful opportunities,” he added.

The governor welcomed IOM’s interest in partnering with the newly established Cross River State Diaspora Commission and expressed readiness to co-develop a comprehensive migration and refugee response framework, underpinned by technology, data analytics, and sustainable financing mechanisms.

In her response, Ms. Sharon praised Governor Otu for his leadership and hospitality, sharing her personal impressions of Cross River as a place of diversity, peace, and untapped potential.

“We must retell Nigeria’s story—particularly that of Cross River. What I’ve experienced here is warmth, organization, and tremendous promise. The world needs to see this version,” she remarked.

Ms. Sharon reaffirmed IOM’s commitment to deepening its footprint in Cross River. She identified displacement tracking, human trafficking prevention, border management, and diaspora engagement as priority areas for partnership, particularly to harness remittances and community-led investments.

“We are excited to work with your government to develop a flagship programme tailored to the Cross River context. With data-driven planning, private sector partnerships, and diaspora involvement, we can create a model for others to emulate,” she said.

The IOM currently operates in 25 Nigerian states and has pledged to scale up its engagement in Cross River, given the state’s strategic border position and rising migration-related challenges.

