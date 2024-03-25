Otu Inaugurates Meda, Tasks Members On Enterprise Devt

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has charged Members of the Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency (MEDA) to contribute their quota to the present administration’s prosperity programme by innovatively driving Cross River State atop the enterprise development radar among the comity of Nigerian states.

The governor gave the charge, recently, while inaugurating the chairman and members Microfinance and Enterprises Development Agency at his temporary office in Calabar. He said: “If you look at all Federal Government’s platforms where Cross River is, we have crept from wherever they left us to where it is but shocking to them.

“And you know that in about a year’s time or more, they would see us atop in almost all fields. That is where we intend to be. “So I want that spirit to be rekindled once more and make sure that we do our best for our people.” Reminding Cross Riverians of his administration’s wave of well planned, foresighted and people-centric programmes sweeping across the State, Otu enthused: “Innovations run the world.