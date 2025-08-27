Otu Inaugurates Council On Nutrition, Targets Human Capital Growth

The Cross River State Government has inaugurated a 15-member State Council on Nutrition to provide policy direction, strengthen coordination, and scale up interventions that will drive human capital development across the state.

The council, inaugurated at the State Executive Council Chamber, iCalabar, is chaired by the governor, Bassey Edet Otu, with Mr. Bong Duke as Vice Chairman and the Permanent Secretary of the State Planning Commission serving as Secretary. Other members include the Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Hilary Bisong; all Local Government Council Chairmen; Commissioners for Health, Agriculture, Education, Finance, Women Affairs, Information and Orientation, Water Resources, and Environment; the Special Adviser on Budget; as well as nutrition advocate, Mr. Edem Okokon.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Otu described the inauguration as “a decisive step toward investing in the most valuable asset of Cross River State—its people.” According to him, no society can achieve sustainable progress without first laying a solid foundation for the health and education of its citizens.

“Our agenda was very clear from the beginning: we want a people’s government,” Otu stated firmly. “Everything we do must put the people at the centre.

“That is why health and education are at the core of our development plan. Without them, growth is neither inclusive nor sustainable.”

The governor emphasised that his administration had, from inception, made nutrition and preventive healthcare a cornerstone of its human capital development agenda. “We cannot talk about productivity if our children are malnourished.

“We cannot expect a strong workforce if our people are weakened by poor diets and preventable diseases. Nutrition is the starting point for everything else we hope to achieve,” he said.

Governor Otu disclosed that early interventions in the state’s nutrition sector were already yielding results, citing a steady decline in infant morbidity and mortality rates.

“These modest gains show us that we are on the right path. The council we are inaugurating today is meant to consolidate these gains, sustain them, and multiply their impact across our local government areas,” he remarked.

He assured that the council would work in synergy with federal initiatives, donor agencies, and community-based structures to expand nutrition programmes.

“We will scale up school feeding, fortify staple foods with essential vitamins and minerals, and create awareness that will change family diets for the better. Our children deserve a healthier start in life, and that is non-negotiable,” the governor pledged.

According to him, the council’s mandate also extends to ensuring that investments in nutrition directly translate into stronger educational outcomes and improved economic productivity.

“The healthier the child, the better they learn; the stronger the workforce, the more prosperous the economy. This is the logic behind our investment in nutrition. It is not just about food—it is about the future of Cross River,” Otu explained.

He also called on council members to see their appointment as “a call to service, not a ceremonial role.” “This is a duty that requires dedication, innovation, and compassion. Every decision you take here will touch the lives of mothers, children, and families across our state. I expect nothing less than your best,” he charged.

Governor Otu concluded by reaffirming his administration’s determination to build a healthier, smarter, and more productive citizenry.

“We are planting seeds today that will bear fruit for generations. With this council, we are telling our people: your health matters, your children matter, and your future matters. Together, we will build a stronger, healthier Cross River State,” he declared to wide applause.