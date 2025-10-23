Otu Inaugurates Agric College Governing Council, Tasks Members On Innovation

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has inaugurated the Governing Council of the Cross River State College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Obubra, with a charge to members to promote innovation, research, and ethical governance in advancing agricultural education and food security in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers in Calabar, Governor Otu reiterated that agriculture remains the backbone of the state’s economy and a key driver of employment, industrialization, and poverty reduction.

“Agriculture is the mainstay of our state’s economy and a unique sector that can lift our people out of multidimensional poverty because of its boundless value-chain potentials and food security guarantee,” Otu stated.

He described the College as a vital institution for producing middle-level manpower needed to sustain the state’s agricultural transformation agenda. The Governor therefore urged the Council to “hit the ground running” by formulating strategic policies that will enhance academic excellence and encourage research-driven solutions in agriculture.

“Today’s world is driven by innovation and technology,” Otu said. “You must encourage research that increases crop yield, reduces labour intensity, maximizes land use, and drives the agricultural revolution in our state.”

The Governor further tasked the Council to identify both short- and long-term infrastructural needs for government consideration, while emphasizing that financial transparency and community harmony must guide their administration.

“My government is anchored on ethical governance; financial probity must be your watchword,” he charged. “You are expected to account for every fund allocated to your institution.”

Otu also called for cordial relations between the College and its host community, urging proactive engagement and patronage of local services such as security, cleaning, and gardening to strengthen community cooperation.

Responding on behalf of the Council, the Chairman, Prof. Gertrude Njar, expressed appreciation to the Governor for the confidence reposed in them, describing the appointment as “a favour with quantum of grace.”

“We are eternally grateful to Your Excellency for finding us worthy to serve,” she said. “We assure you that we will approach this assignment with dedication, diligence, and unwavering commitment.”

Prof. Njar commended Governor Otu for the swift passage of the College of Agriculture (Amendment) Bill, which upgraded the institution to a College of Agriculture, Science, and Technology, describing the legislative process as “record-breaking and unprecedented.”

She highlighted the College’s potential in agro-based ventures such as poultry, fish, honey, snail, and grasscutter farming, which, she said, could boost the state’s internally generated revenue and provide youth training and employment.

“The College also has the potential to contribute immensely to environmental sustainability through tree planting, which will improve forest cover, reduce carbon emissions, and mitigate ozone layer depletion,” Njar added.

However, she appealed to the Governor to address critical infrastructural and logistical challenges facing the institution, including poor funding, dilapidated structures, lack of vehicles, electricity, water supply, and accommodation for staff and students.

“Of about 15 existing buildings, only two are not leaking,” she lamented. “There is no electricity on campus, the generators are grounded, and water supply is grossly inadequate. We appeal for urgent intervention to enable us to function effectively.”

Prof. Njar assured the Governor that the Council would justify the confidence reposed in it and work in alignment with the administration’s principles of ethical governance and agricultural development vision.

Other members of the Governing Council include Sir Bebia Ekpang and Barr. Lazarus Izabi-Undie. The management team of the institution comprises Prof. Irom Okey, Rector; Dr. Gabriel Osang, Registrar; Mr. Ignatius Ugbeshe, Bursar; Dr. Veronica Adinya, Librarian; Engr. Joseph Eyamba, Director of Physical Planning; and Engr. Melody Abeng, Director of Works.