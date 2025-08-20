Otu Hosts Reps C’ttee, Seeks Holistic Solid Mineral Reforms

Cross River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, has advocated for a comprehensive legislative reform aimed at empowering states in the management of mineral resources.

Governor Otu made the call when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Calabar.

The governor re-emphasised Cross River State’s rich mineral deposits, stating, “Without any fear of equivocation, Cross River State is one of the solid mineral hubs in Nigeria.”

He highlighted the commercial quantities of limestone, granite, gold, uranium, barite, iron ore, kaolins, manganese and other minerals available within the state, expressing hope that their exploration could bolster the state’s revenue. However, he lamented, “For now, this is a dream that is yet to come true.”

He pointed out the legal challenges posed by existing federal laws, specifically the 1999 Constitution, which grants the federal government exclusive control over mineral resources.

He stated: “Here lies the albatross of solid minerals development in States, including Cross River State,” referencing the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007 and the Land Use Act of 1978, which complicate the state’s ability to manage its resources effectively.

Governor Otu also raised concerns about the environmental impact of mining operations, noting, “While the Federal Government is drawing huge revenue from these minerals, the locals are constantly blighted by air and water pollution.”

He urged a fair and honest discussion on how to equitably manage these resources to benefit local communities.

In his call to action, Otu proposed several amendments to the relevant laws, suggesting, “The House of Representatives should include the amendment of the relevant Acts in regard to Land Administration in the ongoing Constitutional Amendments.”

He advocated for the ownership of solid minerals to be included in the Residual list, allowing states more control over their natural resources.

“The amendments, if enacted, will improve the livelihoods of citizens, reduce illegal mining, and ultimately lead to a rise in the state’s Gross Domestic Product,” he added.

Governor Otu reiterated the importance of articulating Cross River State’s position in the ongoing constitutional discussions, stating, “Your visit is very apt, considering the worrisome control of almost all the vital sources of revenue to the State by the Federal Government.”

Speaking earlier, the House committee chairman on Solid Minerals, Hon. Gaza Jonathan, said their visit to the Cross River State is to investigate the compliance of mining companies with the Minerals and Mines Act 2007 and the Explosive Act and to participate in an Expo on Solid Minerals.

He expressed concerns over illegal mining and its detrimental effects on communities. ”

We must take a critical look at how our people are actually getting their share of the minerals being exploited,” underscoring the need for improved governance and adherence to laws designed to benefit local populations.

Hon. Jonathan also stressed the importance of remediation and reclamation following mining activities, citing successful examples from abroad where such efforts have transformed former mining sites into tourist attractions.

“These areas should be filled back,” he insisted, referencing the tragic consequences of poorly managed mining operations that have claimed lives in places across the nation.

He urged the governor to formalise the consent process for mining activities to ensure that communities benefit from their resources. He advocated for agreements that would clarify the relationship between mining companies and local communities and promote sustainable development in the State.