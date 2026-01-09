Otu Hosts Naval Chief, Recommits To Strategic Security Partnerships

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security and deepening strategic partnerships, as he received the 25th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, on a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Calabar.

Welcoming the Naval Chief and his entourage, Otu described the visit as a “homecoming,” noting that Abbas had previously served in the state and was returning at the peak of his distinguished naval career.

The governor emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between Cross River State and the Nigerian Navy, stressing that the state’s strategic coastal location makes security cooperation vital to protecting lives, investments and national assets.

He assured the Naval Chief of the state government’s readiness to complement federal security efforts through coordinated action, improved maritime infrastructure and the deployment of state resources where necessary.

In his remarks, Abbas thanked Otu for cutting short his official trip to receive him and his delegation, commending the governor’s visionary and people-centred leadership. The Naval Chief explained that the visit was part of his routine assessment of operational readiness and personnel welfare since assuming office on October 30, 2025.