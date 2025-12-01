Otu Honours Ebri, Duke, Imoke, Ayade

Cross River State governor, Prince Bassey Otu, on Sunday celebrated his predecessors even as he flagged off the thirty-one-day Christmas celebration in the state by lighting up the Christmas tree.

Otu honoured Chief Clement Ebri, who was governor between January 1992 – November 1993; Mr Donald Duke, who governed the state between 1999 and 2007; Senator Liyel Imoke, who was in charge between 2007 ànd 2015; and Senator Ben Ayade, who held the fort from 2015 to 2023 before Otu mounted the saddle.

The occasion, which started by 9 pm, was a mini carnival and was well attended, including the celebrants. Governor Otu described Chief Dr Clement Ebri as “the father of modern-day Cross River, for his tireless efforts in shaping the state’s infrastructure and development. ”

He also lauded Mr Donald Duke’s tourism drive, “which put Cross River State on the global map, and Sen. Liyel Imoke’s professionalism in administration and rural development”

Governor Otu further praised Sen. Ben Ayade’s innovative approach to governance, saying, “Sen. Ben Ayade combined age with sharp focus and ingeniously introduced the food-on-the-table initiative, which accommodated more youths and ventured into industrialisation of the state.”

Otuekong Kingsley Ikpeme, the Pioneer Director General of Greater Calabar City Development Authority, commended the Governor for this bold initiative, saying, “This is the first single event to be hosted in the state that has the past elected governors in attendance, and it’s unprecedented.

This clearly shows the spirit of continuity, which Sen. Prince Otu has been harping on.”

Chief Ikpeme praised the Governor’s inclusive leadership style, saying, “As I listened to Governor Otu eulogise his predecessors, I see a leader who longs for an all-inclusive government. He applauded the contributions of each past Governor, recognising their achievements and commitment to the state’s development.”

The event was a celebration of the state’s rich history, diversity, and resilience. The Governor’s commitment to honouring his predecessors has set a new standard for leadership in Cross River State, and his vision for an all-inclusive government has been applauded by all.