Otu Has Created Healthy Investment Climate In C’River – Saraki

Nigeria’s former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has commended Governor Bassey Otu for creating a healthy investment climate in Cross River State.

Saraki made the commendation while on a courtesy visit to Governor Otu in Calabar on Wednesday.

The one-time Governor of Kwara State said owing to Governor Otu’s pragmatic economic policies, Cross River has become an investment destination with enormous potential.

He informed the Governor that he is investing in the Ayip Eku Oil Plantation in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

“When you have a head of government who understands what it takes to govern and the role of government, he ensures that investors are comfortable.

“We have been very encouraged. It is not only in the oil plantation that we are focusing on. We are also looking at other businesses. We were at the Export Processing Zone earlier; we intend to be long-term partners of Cross River State,” Saraki stated.

In his remarks, Senator Bassey Otu expressed delight in having a personality like Dr. Saraki investing in the State and assured him of his administration’s readiness to partner with him and potential investors in changing the economy of Cross River.

“We will continue to create an enabling environment for you to succeed,” Otu assured the former Senate President, saying, “Please bring more investments to the State.”

The Governor also charged Cross Riverians and businesses in the State to gird their loins for an imminent investment boom, saying with his recent trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, “Investors are coming.”