Otu Hails Undiandeye’s Elevation, Calls Him Pillar Of Courage

Cross River State, Governor, Sen. Bassey Edet Otu, has congratulated the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Akomaye Parker Undiandeye, on his well-deserved elevation to the prestigious rank of Lieutenant General by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Governor Otu described the elevation as “A fitting recognition of an illustrious son of Cross River State whose brilliance, gallantry, and patriotism continue to define the Nigerian military establishment.”

In a statement issued in Calabar by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Linus Obogo, Governor Otu lauded the distinguished soldier for his unbroken record of excellence, discipline, and visionary leadership.

“Lieutenant General Undiandeye has remained a shining example of what steadfast commitment to national service can achieve.

His elevation is both a personal triumph and a celebration of Nigeria’s faith in professionalism and meritocracy,” the Governor noted.

He added that as Chief of Defence Intelligence, General Undiandeye has brought exceptional intellect, courage, and strategic insight to national defence and security operations.

“He has consistently demonstrated the rare fusion of intellect and bravery, a leader who not only commands with authority but inspires through service,” Otu said.

Governor Otu extolled the General’s legacy of loyalty and patriotism, remarking that “through courage under fire, wisdom in leadership, and faith in the nation’s destiny, Undiandeye has earned the admiration of Nigerians and the respect of the global defence community.”

He noted that the elevation marks a new chapter in the General’s lifelong devotion to securing peace and stability across the country.

Expressing the pride of the people of Cross River State, Governor Otu stated, “We stand tall with one of our brightest stars, a man whose exploits continue to reflect the indomitable Cross River spirit: courageous, disciplined, and visionary. His story is a source of inspiration to generations yet unborn.”

The Governor prayed for divine strength, wisdom, and guidance for the new Lieutenant General as he leads the Armed Forces in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“May his tenure as Chief of Defence Intelligence usher in a renewed era of peace, national cohesion, and strategic stability,” Governor Otu added.