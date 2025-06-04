Otu Greets Owan-Enoh On Birthday

Share

Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has extended warm felicitations to the Minister of State for Industry in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, on the occasion of his birthday on June 4, 2025.

The Governor’s message was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nsa Gill, wherein he described Senator Enoh, in the words of Governor Otu, as one with “unwavering dedication to national development.”

He maintained that Senator Enoh’s leadership in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has brought renewed energy to Nigeria’s industrial and economic advancement and lauded him for his deep sense of duty, integrity, and passion for service as attributes that have distinguished him in every position he has held.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Cross River State, I join your family, friends and associates as you celebrate another year of divine grace and purposeful living, in thanking God for your life. May this Governor Otu Felicitates Senator John Owan Enoh on His Birthday new chapter be filled with greater wisdom, strength, and opportunities to serve humanity and uplift our country,” the Governor stated.

Otu prayed for the continued health, favour, and success of the Honourable Minister, expressing confidence that together they will drive the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Cross River State.

