Otu Flags Off Construction Of 10km Road

In line with his administration’s commitment to improving statewide connectivity through viable road networks, Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has flagged off the construction of a 10-kilometre Ndok Junction–Mbube–Okubushuyu Road in Ogoja Local Government Area.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at Ekumtak-Mbube, Governor Otu who was represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey described the project as a key initiative to open up rural communities, stimulate economic activities, and enhance transportation access, thereby improving the socioeconomic status of residents.

Odey noted that this marks the first phase of the project, with subsequent phases expected to extend from Mbube East to Utugwang in Obudu Local Government Area.

He urged the contractor to adhere to global best practices in delivering the project and emphasized the need to prioritize local content by engaging community labour, especially youth. According to him, this approach would not only speed up project execution but also create jobs and increase local participation.

The deputy governor thanked the people of Ogoja and Cross Riverians for their unwavering support of the Otu-led administration. He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure that every part of the state is connected by a functional and economically beneficial road network.

Commissioner for Works, Pius Ankpo, also spoke at the event, acknowledging the state’s limited resources and explaining that the road project was being executed in phases to ensure efficient resource management. He assured that the Ministry of Works would provide strict supervision to guarantee the project is completed according to specifications.

Ankpo further revealed that over 12 kilometres of road rehabilitation were currently ongoing within Ogoja metropolis, reinforcing Governor Otu’s commitment to rural development and inter-community connectivity.

Traditional rulers and community leaders who spoke on the sidelines of the event lauded Governor Otu for his visionary leadership and the range of development projects being implemented across the state. They pledged their continued support and offered prayers for the success of his administration.