Otu Flags Off Construction Of 10km Ndok Junction-Mbube-Okubushuyu Road

In line with his administration’s commitment to ensuring statewide connectivity through viable networks of roads, Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu weekend, officially flagged off the construction of a 10-kilometre Ndok JunctionMbube-Okubushuyu road in Ogoja Local Govern ment Area.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at EkumtakMbube in Ogoja Local Government Area, Otu, represented by his deputy, Peter Odey, described the project as part of his administration’s efforts to open up rural communities, stimulate economic activity.

He added that it was also to improve transportation for residents and significantly improve their socioeco – nomic status.

He emphasized that this was just the first phase, with subsequent phases extending from Mbube East to Utugwang in Obudu Local Government Area.

He charged the contractor to uphold global best practices in the delivery of the project, stressing the need to prioritize local content by engaging community labour, particularly the youths.

According to him, this will not only fast-track the project but also create jobs, enhance local participation, and improve the socio – economic wellbeing of residents.