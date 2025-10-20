Otu Flags Off Carnival Dry-Run For 2025, Calls On Foreign Revellers To Register Presence

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu yesterday flagged off the 2025 Carnival Dry-run, heralding the beginning of what promises to be a spectacle of celebration of culture, unity, and creativity as the iconic event marks 20 years of existence.

Speaking at the Millennium Park in Calabar, where the ceremony will take place, Otu expressed immense excitement and optimism about this year’s edition, describing it as a historic convergence of reconciliation, cultural revival, and global attraction for Africa’s biggest street party.

He said: “I feel very excited and so glad that this coincidence has happened. “Like the Bible says, all things work together for good for those who trust in the Lord. “God knew why He made it so, that today we are not only celebrating reconciliation and unity but also marking the 20th anniversary of the Calabar Carnival.”

The governor, while extending a warm invitation to tourists and fun-seekers across the world, assured that the 2025 Carnival Calabar Festival would be one of the most vibrant and colorful editions ever witnessed. He added: “I am welcoming the whole world to come to Calabar and enjoy this great party with us.”