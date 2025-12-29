Otu Flags Off 20th Carnival Calabar, Says C’River Has Dréam Of Donald Duke

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu on Monday flagged off the yearly carnival Calabar, extolling the vision of Mr Donald Duke who started the carnival in 2004 but became more recognized in 2005.

He expressed optimism that Monday’s event would be seen as the most most important as various events had taken place since 26th of December.

He said: “So you will be very sure of our very esteemed regards and the fact that we want a repeat performance as we continue to add very different things at all times.

“The event of today is very significant, is actually one of the most important events in our tourism calendar.”

“It transcends two decades of ingenuity, resilience, continuity and of course sustainability.

“Let me recognise Governor Duke who led this vision and Governor Imoke came to sustain it. Governor Ayade showed immense resilience because even through COVID we had to still see the carnival through.”

He exolained that Monday’s flag off unveiled “some very explosive art form, calisthenic and very rhythmic dancing and of course we want all the band to understand the theme of this year’s carnival which happens to be the traces of time.

According to Otu, “traces of time captures everything so we want to see it practicalized and come in a perfect art form in the way and manner that the world is going to remember Cross River.

The governor advised both competing and non competing bands to use this year’s theme to hone and refine their skills “and show of course the best that we want to see today.

“I’ve seen a number of want-to-be bands. Your performances today will show whether you’ll be promoted to that bracket.”

“If you ask the band leaders, they will tell you that it’s not very easy. Not very easy. But if you put in a quintessential performance today, which of course we stand for premium and hustle, then we’ll put you right there,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the state Carnival Commission, Mr. Gabe Onah said the event was in its twentieth year with so much achievements in terms of economic benefits and driving tourism.