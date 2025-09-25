New Telegraph

September 25, 2025
Otu Empowers 400 Youths, Ex-Agitators With N800m Grants

As part of his effort at addressing economic inequality and curb youth restiveness, Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, Tuesday, doled out N800 million to 400 Cross Riverians, including 200 farmers and 200 former members of the defunct Bakassi Defence Force to support their reintegration, agricultural ventures, and entrepreneurial pursuits.

The beneficiaries, who recently concluded intensive training on Innovative and Integrated Agricultural Value Chains at CSS Farms in Nasarawa State, each received N2 million in seed capital to either establish or expand their businesses.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday in Calabar, Governor Bassey Otu described the initiative as a deliberate effort to redirect the energy of young people from destructive tendencies toward productive and transformative ventures.

“Today’s empowerment program is targeted at redirecting the strength of our youths from destructive to productive ventures. The youth are the pulse of society – versatile, dynamic, and capable of shaping the future. “We are poised to remove the negative character often associated with our young ones and transform them into veritable assets for development.”

